Prince William Is The World’s Sexiest Bald Guy!

The sexiest bald man in the world is . . . Prince William?

A new study out of the UK says Prince William is the sexiest bald man in the world. He’s been described as sexy 17.6 million times online found by google searches.

He’s followed by Mike Tyson with 8.8 million . . . Jason Statham with 7.4 million . . . Pitbull with 5.4 million . . . and Michael Jordan with 5.3 million.

The Top 10 is rounded out by Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Vin Diesel.

The “survey” was conducted by a British company called Longevita . . . so it’s possible they relied more heavily on British sources.