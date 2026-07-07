Pringles Just Turned Its Chips Into... Hot Dog Buns

We've officially reached the point where snack food companies are asking, "What if the bun tasted like the chips?"

Pringles has unveiled one of the strangest food mashups of the summer: hot dog buns flavoured like its iconic potato chips.

The limited-edition Pop Dog Buns come in three classic Pringles flavours: Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ, and Honey Mustard.

Even more fitting, each bun is 7.5 inches long, allowing it to fit perfectly inside Pringles' famous can. Because apparently someone looked at that tube and thought, "We should put bread in there."

The buns are made from potato-based dough, with the chip flavours baked right into the bread. And if that's still not enough Pringles for you, the company suggests crushing actual chips on top of your hot dog for an extra crunchy bite.

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If you're hoping to try one, you'll have to move fast. The Pop Dog Buns won't be sold in stores. Instead, they'll be available in limited online drops on July 8 and July 15 at noon Eastern.

The buns come free with the purchase of a three-pack of Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Honey Mustard Pringles, priced at $6.97, while supplies last.

It's weird... It's wonderful... and somehow it feels exactly like something the internet would invent.

We've officially entered an era where the chips ARE the bun. Next week, don't be surprised if someone serves a hamburger wrapped in cereal.