Why We Procrastinate: A Deep Dive into Our Favourite Time-Wasting Habits

We’ve all been there—staring at a to-do list that seems to be growing by the minute, only to find ourselves doing anything but what’s on that list. And now, there’s research to back up our tendencies. It turns out, procrastination o’clock officially strikes at 12:06 p.m. on a Monday. Sound familiar?

Procrastination: The National Dilemma

A recent survey of 2,000 adults across the country reveals that procrastination is a widespread issue, with 71% of people admitting they’re guilty of it. From watching TV and movies (50%) to simply laying in bed or taking a nap, many of us are experts at putting off what we need to do. But while we might enjoy those brief moments of distraction, 76% of respondents confess to feeling guilty afterward.

It’s no surprise that our smartphones play a big role in our procrastination habits. With 42% of us turning to social media to avoid tasks, our phones have become both a blessing and a curse—offering endless entertainment while also being the ultimate procrastination tool.

What Would We Rather Do Than Our To-Do List?

When faced with a list of tasks, many of us would prefer almost anything else. Here’s a breakdown of what adults would rather be doing:

Take a nap - 39%

- 39% Visit with family and friends - 33%

- 33% Grab a bite to eat - 33%

- 33% Do nothing - 31%

- 31% Go for a walk - 30%

- 30% Go shopping - 28%

- 28% Go for a drive - 20%

- 20% Workout - 16%

- 16% Catch up on work - 10%

The Guilt Factor

Interestingly, while we all enjoy a good procrastination session, it’s often accompanied by guilt. The study shows that even though we love to put things off, we aren’t exactly proud of it. Perhaps that’s why we keep searching for ways to improve our time management skills or why “How to stop procrastinating” is such a popular Google search.

Final Thoughts

Procrastination is something we all battle with, especially in today’s distraction-filled world. Whether it’s scrolling through Instagram, binge-watching a new series, or catching up with friends, the urge to procrastinate is strong. But maybe, just maybe, knowing that we’re not alone in this struggle can help us find the motivation to get things done—after we take that nap, of course.