Pumpkin Spice Face Masks Are A Thing Now!

Soon, you will be seeing all kinds of pumpkin spice products on the market.

Of course, you’ll have the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, pumpkin spice donuts, and other desserts, but there are always a few products that are announced each year that are quite questionable.

In years past, we have seen some pretty odd and unnecessary pumpkin spice products in stores. Just last year, a company created Pumpkin Spice Deodorant. In 2019, SPAM released a pumpkin spice flavour.

And just announced last week, Pumpkin Spice Ramen Noodles will be coming! But how about this! Pumpkin Spice Mask Masks!

Walmart is selling a bundle of 10 Pumpkin Spice-scented disposable face masks.

Apparently, these things are pretty popular because they are currently sold out. So, if you’re looking to get your hands on some this fall, you might want to keep checking the website to see when they are available.

If you really want to get your hands on these, there is another company selling them! Click here!