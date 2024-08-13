Has Pumpkin Spice Lost Its Fall Crown?

For years, pumpkin spice has reigned supreme as the go-to flavour of autumn. From lattes to candles, it’s been the undeniable symbol of the season. But according to new research, the reign of pumpkin spice may be coming to an end.

A survey of 2,000 adults has revealed that 58% believe there are better, often overlooked flavours that deserve the spotlight this fall. The novelty of pumpkin spice seems to be wearing off, with 45% of respondents admitting that they’re tired of the flavour that’s become synonymous with basic autumn indulgence.

The New Fall Flavour Champions

So, what flavours are challenging pumpkin spice's dominance? Cinnamon, with its warm and comforting notes, tops the list at 39%, followed closely by salted caramel (37%) and candy apple (36%). Pumpkin spice now finds itself trailing behind in popularity, with only 32% of respondents choosing it as their favourite.

Interestingly, the survey also found that the average person has been enjoying their go-to fall flavour for about eight years, and one-third of respondents have even argued over which flavour truly deserves the crown.

Why We’re Still Obsessed with Fall

Despite the shift in flavour preferences, our love for the fall season remains strong. More than a third (36%) of those surveyed admitted they get more impatient for the arrival of autumn than any other season. And with good reason—39% say that fall is when they enjoy seasonal flavours the most.

Whether you’re team cinnamon, a salted caramel lover, or a die-hard pumpkin spice fan, there’s no denying that fall is a season for savouring. As the air gets crisp and the leaves turn, it might be time to expand your flavour horizons and discover a new favourite.

What's Your Fall Favourite?

Is pumpkin spice still your go-to, or have you moved on to one of the new fall flavour champions? Share your thoughts in the comments and let us know what flavour you think truly embodies the spirit of autumn!