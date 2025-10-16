Purrno Noir, Anyone?

New Zealand Pets Are Now Sipping Wine… and Honestly, Same

Move over, Barkardi—there’s a new Happy Hour in town, and it’s BYOB: Bring Your Own Beast.

A company in New Zealand, Muttley’s Estate, is serving up non-alcoholic wine for pets, because apparently, pets also need something to take the edge off after a long day of judging us. These fine vintages include:

Purrno Noir (for the brooding, mysterious feline who writes poetry at 3 a.m)

Sauvignon Bark (crisp, bold, pairs well with mailmen)

Champawgne (for the dog who thinks every walk is a red carpet)

Pawt (the house blend for emotionally needy lap dogs)

🍷 Wait… Are We Actually Boozing With Our Pets?

Before you clutch your pearls — no, there’s no alcohol and no grapes. These are catnip-infused, pet-safe potions designed to relax your furry friend during stressful times, like fireworks, vacuum cleaners, or you saying “Who’s a good boy?” but not following it up with a treat.

Owner John Roberts said he got the idea after seeing pet beer overseas and thought, Why not wine? (This is how most great ideas start.) With a background in veterinary pharmaceuticals, he crafted something “nutritional and holistic” instead of just giving pets meds to calm them down.

😺 Why Pets Might Need a Drink More Than We Do

Roberts grew up with nervous pets — especially during fireworks season. He wanted something more soothing than medication. Enter: catnip cabernet.

“It’s good for stressful situations,” he explains.

(Like when the Amazon driver dares to exist.)

🐾 Fur Baby Happy Hour Is Officially a Thing

These beverages are described as “a perfect companion when celebrating with your furry family member.”

Translation: If you’ve ever raised a glass and said, “To us, Mr. Whiskers,” this product is for you.