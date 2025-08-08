Shanghai Just Opened a Fitness Centre for Dogs — And We’re Obsessed 🐕💪

Forget spin class — the newest hot fitness trend is for dogs.

Shanghai has just unleashed Gogogym, China’s first-ever dedicated canine gym, and pet parents are already lining up to get their pups in shape.

This isn’t your average game of fetch at the park. Gogogym offers hydrotherapy pools, underwater treadmills, and guided exercise programs designed to boost mobility, manage weight, and keep those furry joints happy well into their senior years.

“These methods are much gentler on the body than land treadmills,” explains pet therapist Lu Yilin, noting the benefits for dogs recovering from injuries or just trying to stay spry.

Owners say the gym is a game changer for their pets’ health — and, let’s be real, it’s also an adorable way to spend an afternoon watching golden retrievers paddle like Olympic athletes.

RELATED: Pawsitively Exciting: A Breakthrough Anti-Aging Drug for Large-Breed Dogs!