Push-Up Bras for Women… and Now Push-Up UNDERWEAR for Men?!
Yes, ladies, the boys finally have their own “lift and separate” moment.
If men ever wondered what it feels like to have a little boost in the confidence department, Marks & Spencer has stepped up with a solution no one asked for — but everyone is definitely talking about.
Introducing: “Secret Support Trunks”
A.k.a. push-up bras… for your man’s downstairs department.
🍑 The Battle of the Bulge Just Got Upgraded
For centuries, men have tried everything to make their “situation” look a little more… headline-worthy.
We’re talking:
- Odd diets
- Sketchy “growth” tricks
- And yes, even fillers (!!!)
But now?
They can simply slip on a pair of $37 miracle trunks that promise a 2-inch lift.
Because apparently, gravity is rude to everyone.
🩲 How Do They Work?
The M&S geniuses invented an “internal pouch” that:
- holds things in place
- pushes things forward
- lifts things up
- and absolutely does NOT believe in subtlety
The company says they offer “exceptional comfort, added support, and a discreet lift.”
DISCREET??
Girl, nothing about these is discreet. These are Victoria’s Secret: Men’s Edition.
RELATED: Japanese Student Designs a “Smart Bra” That Unlocks with Fingerprints 👙🔐
👖 The Material Matters
These trunks are made with:
- soft, stretchy modal cotton
- a monogrammed waistband
- and enough structural engineering to qualify for a building permit
Basically, they’re Spanx for the sausage.
💬 “Size Isn’t Everything… But Confidence Is”
That’s the marketing line — but let’s be honest: these are absolutely for the guy who refuses to believe that lighting, angles, and mindfulness are enough.
Still, if push-up underwear boosts his confidence, who are we to judge? We’ve been hiking our girls northward since age 13.
👙 And It’s Not Even the Wildest Idea
Let’s not forget:
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS recently launched panties with faux pubic hair in multiple colours and textures — which is… a choice.
So in the grand scheme of bizarre undergarments, push-up man-pants are actually pretty tame.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.