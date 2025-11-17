Push-Up Bras for Women… and Now Push-Up UNDERWEAR for Men?!

Yes, ladies, the boys finally have their own “lift and separate” moment.

If men ever wondered what it feels like to have a little boost in the confidence department, Marks & Spencer has stepped up with a solution no one asked for — but everyone is definitely talking about.

Introducing: “Secret Support Trunks”

A.k.a. push-up bras… for your man’s downstairs department.

🍑 The Battle of the Bulge Just Got Upgraded

For centuries, men have tried everything to make their “situation” look a little more… headline-worthy.

We’re talking:

Odd diets

Sketchy “growth” tricks

And yes, even fillers (!!!)

But now?

They can simply slip on a pair of $37 miracle trunks that promise a 2-inch lift.

Because apparently, gravity is rude to everyone.

🩲 How Do They Work?

The M&S geniuses invented an “internal pouch” that:

holds things in place

pushes things forward

lifts things up

and absolutely does NOT believe in subtlety

The company says they offer “exceptional comfort, added support, and a discreet lift.”

DISCREET??

Girl, nothing about these is discreet. These are Victoria’s Secret: Men’s Edition.

👖 The Material Matters

These trunks are made with:

soft, stretchy modal cotton

a monogrammed waistband

and enough structural engineering to qualify for a building permit

Basically, they’re Spanx for the sausage.

💬 “Size Isn’t Everything… But Confidence Is”

That’s the marketing line — but let’s be honest: these are absolutely for the guy who refuses to believe that lighting, angles, and mindfulness are enough.

Still, if push-up underwear boosts his confidence, who are we to judge? We’ve been hiking our girls northward since age 13.

👙 And It’s Not Even the Wildest Idea

Let’s not forget:

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS recently launched panties with faux pubic hair in multiple colours and textures — which is… a choice.

So in the grand scheme of bizarre undergarments, push-up man-pants are actually pretty tame.