Push-Up Bras for Women… and Now Push-Up UNDERWEAR for Men?!

Style
Published November 17, 2025
By Charlie

Yes, ladies, the boys finally have their own “lift and separate” moment.

If men ever wondered what it feels like to have a little boost in the confidence department, Marks & Spencer has stepped up with a solution no one asked for — but everyone is definitely talking about.

Introducing: “Secret Support Trunks”
A.k.a. push-up bras… for your man’s downstairs department.

🍑 The Battle of the Bulge Just Got Upgraded

For centuries, men have tried everything to make their “situation” look a little more… headline-worthy.
We’re talking:

  • Odd diets
  • Sketchy “growth” tricks
  • And yes, even fillers (!!!)

But now?
They can simply slip on a pair of $37 miracle trunks that promise a 2-inch lift.
Because apparently, gravity is rude to everyone.

🩲 How Do They Work?

The M&S geniuses invented an “internal pouch” that:

  • holds things in place
  • pushes things forward
  • lifts things up
  • and absolutely does NOT believe in subtlety

The company says they offer “exceptional comfort, added support, and a discreet lift.”
DISCREET??
Girl, nothing about these is discreet. These are Victoria’s Secret: Men’s Edition.

RELATED: Japanese Student Designs a “Smart Bra” That Unlocks with Fingerprints 👙🔐

👖 The Material Matters

These trunks are made with:

  • soft, stretchy modal cotton
  • a monogrammed waistband
  • and enough structural engineering to qualify for a building permit

Basically, they’re Spanx for the sausage.

💬 “Size Isn’t Everything… But Confidence Is”

That’s the marketing line — but let’s be honest: these are absolutely for the guy who refuses to believe that lighting, angles, and mindfulness are enough.

Still, if push-up underwear boosts his confidence, who are we to judge? We’ve been hiking our girls northward since age 13.

👙 And It’s Not Even the Wildest Idea

Let’s not forget:
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS recently launched panties with faux pubic hair in multiple colours and textures — which is… a choice.

So in the grand scheme of bizarre undergarments, push-up man-pants are actually pretty tame.

