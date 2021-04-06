Putin Is Russia’s Sexiest Man!

Russian’s were asked, who is the fairest of them all! 18% of Russia’s men and 17% of its women allegedly thought of their bare-breasted, horseback-riding, leader, Vladimir Putin.

The mildly terrifying poll by job board site Superjob.ru surveyed 2,000 Russians and determined that the 68-year-old bachelor is the sexiest man in the country, the Moscow Times reported.

The survey was published after Putin was granted permission by lawmakers to run for president until 2036.

No word yet on what happened to the 82% of men and 83% of women who didn’t vote for Putin in the poll.