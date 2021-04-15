Listen Live

Puzzling Parenting Tips From The 1800s

Here are a few PUZZLING parenting tips from the 1800s…

By Kool Parents

We’ve come a long way in parenting since the 1800s.

 

Mentalfloss.com found a few puzzling parenting tips from the 1800s, adapted from an episode of The List Show on YouTube…

PUT BABIES IN CAGES HANGING OUTSIDE OF WINDOWS TO GET THEM FRESH AIR.

 

INSTILL OBEDIENCE BY NEVER GIVING KIDS WHAT THEY WANT.

 

SNACKS BETWEEN MEALS SHOULDN’T BE MORE THAN A SLICE OF BREAD.

 

FEED KIDS A LOT OF POTATOES.

 

USE MERCURY FOR PRETTY MUCH ANYTHING THAT AILS.

 

CURE FLOPPY EARS WITH SALTWATER.

 

DISCOURAGE IMAGINATION AND CREATIVITY.

 

More

Related posts

This Is What Makes You”A Cool Mom”

Fun Crafts for Kids: Make This 3 Ingredient Clay

People Are Naming Their Kids After Herbs And Spices