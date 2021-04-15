We’ve come a long way in parenting since the 1800s.

Mentalfloss.com found a few puzzling parenting tips from the 1800s, adapted from an episode of The List Show on YouTube…

PUT BABIES IN CAGES HANGING OUTSIDE OF WINDOWS TO GET THEM FRESH AIR.

INSTILL OBEDIENCE BY NEVER GIVING KIDS WHAT THEY WANT.

SNACKS BETWEEN MEALS SHOULDN’T BE MORE THAN A SLICE OF BREAD.

FEED KIDS A LOT OF POTATOES.

USE MERCURY FOR PRETTY MUCH ANYTHING THAT AILS.

CURE FLOPPY EARS WITH SALTWATER.

DISCOURAGE IMAGINATION AND CREATIVITY.

