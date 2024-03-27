Quebec Man Stung By Scorpion Hiding In Costco Bananas

A man in Laval, Que., says he was stung by a scorpion concealed in a bunch of bananas he had purchased at Costco.

The man told a local reporter that he removed the paper around the bananas and got stung…He added that the sting hurt badly, describing it as “twice the pain of a wasp sting.”

The scorpion found in the bananas is believed to have come from Guatemala…

The man now keeps the scorpion in a jar…

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has launched an investigation into how the scorpion got to Canada.

This isn’t the first time a scorpion has been found in bananas in Canada…There was one found in 2017 in Nova Scotia and Montreal in 2023.