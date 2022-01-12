Quebec Plans To Tax The Unvaccinated

“Unvaccinated people put a financial burden on others and the provincial finance ministry is determining a “significant’ amount that unvaccinated residents would be required to pay.” The premier made the announcement Tuesday but the exact amount has not been determined.

The province is consulting with the finance minister and its legal advisers about implementing the measure, but Legault already said $50 or $100 “is not significant” enough for him, according to CTV.

The tax would be imposed on adults who refuse to get their first vaccine over the next couple of weeks.

This would not apply to those with medical exemptions, however.

