QUESTIONS WE’RE GOOGLING ABOUT PUMPKINS RIGHT NOW

Google says these are the questions we have about pumpkins right now as we officially welcome the Fall season tomorrow!

Another good reason for the sudden interest in pumpkins is because the pumpkin patches are now open at most of the farms and garden centers!

Here are the questions we asked google about pumpkins!

1. “How can I make pumpkins last longer outside?” Put them in a dry, shady spot. And don’t carve them until closer to Halloween.

2. “Where can I get pumpkins near me?” A lot of grocery stores have them. So do most Lowe’s and Home Depots. Or just google, “closest pumpkin patch.”

3. “How long do uncut pumpkins last?” Uncarved pumpkins can last two to three months before they start to rot.

4. “How long do carved pumpkins last?” Jack-o-lanterns only last five to ten days.

5. “Is a pumpkin a fruit or a vegetable?” They’re technically a FRUIT because they’re the “edible reproductive body of a seed plant.”

Vegetables are the other parts of a plant that don’t have seeds, like leaves, stems, roots, and flowers. That said, people in the culinary world don’t use that definition. They think of them as vegetables, because pumpkins aren’t sweet like most fruit.

The more you know…