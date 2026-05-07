This Woman Quit Teaching to Become a Professional Cuddler… and Now Makes Six Figures 🤯🛋️

At this point, if you told teachers the escape plan was “quit your job and become a professional cuddler,” at least half the staff room would probably ask where to apply.

That’s exactly what happened for Ella Love, a former teacher from New York City who left the classroom behind and now earns up to $100,000 a year cuddling people professionally.

And before your brain goes racing into weird territory… yes, this is apparently a real thing.

https://1075koolfm.com/daily-hugs-benefits/RELATED: Benefits of 4 Hugs a Day According to Experts

From Lesson Plans to Nap Vibes 😴

After 13 years of teaching, Ella said the job became overwhelming and stressful. Which honestly tracks, because modern teachers are basically expected to be:

educators

therapists

tech support

security guards

and part-time FBI agents trying to figure out who started the chaos in the group chat

So she made a career pivot nobody saw coming. After reading about professional cuddling online, she took a $300 course and started doing it part-time before eventually turning it into her full-time gig eight years ago.

The Math Is Wild

As a teacher, she made around $80,000 a year working full days.

Now?

She charges $150 an hour

Typically works about three hours a day

And can pull in up to six figures in a really good year

Meanwhile somewhere, exhausted teachers grading assignments at 11:30 p.m. are staring into the distance like:

“…you’re telling me I could’ve been getting paid to wear sweatpants and hand out hugs?”

Sessions Can Last NINE HOURS 😳

Here’s the part that feels absolutely unhinged to introverts. Some cuddle sessions reportedly last up to nine hours.

Nine hours. That’s not cuddling anymore. That’s basically becoming someone’s emotional support weighted blanket.

It’s Not Just About the Money

Ella says the work can actually get pretty emotional. A lot of clients are dealing with loneliness, anxiety, grief, or simply a lack of human connection.

Which, honestly, makes sense. We live in a world where people can order tacos, groceries, and a new air fryer to their front door in 20 minutes… but still feel incredibly isolated.

So while the whole “professional cuddler” thing sounds like the setup to a sitcom, there’s clearly a deeper human side to it too. Still though… imagine trying to explain this career change at your high school reunion.