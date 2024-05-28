Rage Rituals Are One of the Latest Trends to Circulate the internet!

These ritual retreats are hosted for women so that they can boast lungfuls of deafening shrieks in the middle of the woods while beating sticks and other objects on the ground.

Women often feel like that have to behave a certain way…“It’s like, ‘don’t be a bitch’ or ‘don’t be angry’ or ‘don’t be aggressive’ or ‘don’t stand up for yourself.’ ‘Don’t protect your integrity.’ ‘Don’t tell anyone that they don’t have consent to touch your body or speak to you in a certain way.’

So while at the rage ritual, women are encouraged to think of situations where they were wronged while screaming and beating sticks into the ground until their arms go numb.

There’s no place where women can see women be able to be angry like that, and it not be acceptable…

This organizer found on tiktok does that…Allows women lose it with no judgement!

When people do this and give themselves permission to release their anger, their capacity for joy actually expands. They’re able to feel more happiness and pleasure, and they go home to their families with more gratitude and ease and peace…