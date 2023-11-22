Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan Are Back For Another ‘Karate Kid’

The Karate Kid” will return next year with a new movie scheduled to go into production soon, Sony Pictures announced on Tuesday.

The film will feature Ralph Macchio – who was the original “Kid” in the first three movies in the franchise – and Jackie Chan, who took over from Oscar nominee Pat Morita in the role of the older martial arts master who acts as a mentor in the 2010 reboot.

Next June will mark the 40th anniversary of the first “Karate Kid,” which starred Macchio as a California high school student who learns how to fight – as well as act with honour and restraint – from his neighbour after a group of bullies target him.

Macchio went on to appear in “Karate Kid Part II” in 1986 and “Karate Kid Part III” in 1989. A fourth installment, “The Next Karate Kid,” came five years later and featured Hilary Swank.

In 2010, Chan starred in “The Karate Kid” reboot opposite Jaden Smith, but the franchise truly gained fresh traction several years later, when “Cobra Kai” premiered in 2018.

The new “Karate Kid” installment is set to premiere in theatres on December 13, 2024.