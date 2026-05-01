The CNE Is Back, And So Is Your Teenage Playlist 🎡🎶 Shaggy!

If you just felt a sudden urge to eat mini donuts, scream on a ride you regret immediately, and text your friends “WE’RE GOING TO THE EX,” you’re not alone… because the Canadian National Exhibition just dropped its first wave of concert headliners and it’s basically a time machine disguised as a summer lineup.

For 18 glorious days of fried food, rides and questionable financial decisions (looking at you, $14 lemonade), the CNE is serving up live music that feels like someone hit shuffle on your old iPod… and honestly? No skips.

Who’s Hitting the Stage 🎤

Let’s talk about this lineup, because it’s giving main character energy from 2003 to now:

Lupe Fiasco (Aug. 21) – For when you suddenly remember every lyric like it’s muscle memory.

(Aug. 21) – For when you suddenly remember every lyric like it’s muscle memory. Shaggy (Aug. 23) – Yes, that Shaggy. And yes, you will yell “IT WASN’T ME” with strangers.

(Aug. 23) – Yes, that Shaggy. And yes, you will yell “IT WASN’T ME” with strangers. Tom Cochrane (Sept. 5) – Canada’s unofficial road trip anthem provider. Expect emotional screaming.

(Sept. 5) – Canada’s unofficial road trip anthem provider. Expect emotional screaming. The Trews (Aug. 27) – Peak Canadian rock vibes. Flannel optional but encouraged.

(Aug. 27) – Peak Canadian rock vibes. Flannel optional but encouraged. Lights (Aug. 22) – Your indie-pop era is calling… and she still sounds incredible.

(Aug. 22) – Your indie-pop era is calling… and she still sounds incredible. Silverstein (Sept. 3) – Time to emotionally spiral like it’s 2006. No judgement.

And this is just the first wave. Translation: your calendar is about to get aggressively full.

Free Concerts… With a Side of Deep-Fried Everything 🍟

Here’s the part that feels illegal but isn’t: all concerts are FREE with admission.

Yes. Free. As in… you can watch Shaggy and then immediately go eat a deep-fried Oreo like nothing just happened.

Performances will be spread across five stages, including the NXNE Stage and the newly rebranded Bandshell, now called the Bell Sound Stage. (Same iconic spot, just with a glow-up.)

RELATED: 🎤 “It Wasn’t Me”… But It IS Him — Shaggy Is Back

Feeling Fancy? There’s a VIP Upgrade 👀

If you’ve reached the phase of life where you’d rather sip a drink than fight a crowd, the CNE has introduced a new VIP experience.

Think:

Front-row views without elbowing a teenager

A VIP lounge (aka: sitting down like royalty)

Dedicated bar

Complimentary drink ticket (we love a freebie moment)

It’s basically the “I’ve done the Ex in my 20s… now I want to survive it” package.

Nostalgia, But Make It Loud 💿

The CNE has always been a little chaotic, a little sticky, and a lot of fun — and this year’s concert lineup is leaning hard into nostalgia in the best way possible.

It’s giving:

First concerts with your friends

Sharing headphones on the bus

Burning CDs labelled “SUMMER BANGERS”

And somehow knowing every word even though you haven’t heard the song in 15 years

Advance tickets are already on sale (with up to 35% off if you plan ahead — look at you, responsible queen 👏).

So whether you’re going for the music, the midway, or just to prove you can still handle spinny rides… the CNE is officially back in its main character era.

Now the real question:

Are you going for the concerts… or the deep fried mars bars? 😏