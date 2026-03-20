🎤 “It Wasn’t Me”… But It IS Him — Shaggy Is Back

Plot twist nobody had on their 2026 bingo card:



Yes, that Shaggy.

Yes, you still know all the words.

Yes, you’re about to pretend you don’t.

💿 New Album, Same Iconic Vibes

The ‘90s/early 2000s legend is dropping a brand-new album called “Lottery” on May 15.

It’s обещed to bring back his signature sound, mixed with some fresh vibes… plus collaborations with big names like Robin Thicke.

So basically, prepare for:

• nostalgia

• questionable dancing

• and you suddenly saying, “Wait… this is actually good??”

🎭 And Now… Broadway Shaggy?!

As if a new album wasn’t enough, Shaggy is also stepping into the theatre world with a role in The Last Ship, created by Sting.

From club bangers to stage acting… this is a career plot twist we didn’t see coming, but we fully support.

🔥 From “Boombastic” to… Dramatic?

Let’s not forget, this is the man behind:

• It Wasn’t Me

• Angel

• Boombastic

And now he’s out here doing musicals like, “Yes, I contain multitudes.”

“If Shaggy starts singing ‘It Wasn’t Me’ on a theatre stage… I’m buying tickets immediately.” 😅

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