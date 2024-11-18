How Would You Rate Your Marriage Proposal? Only 39% Give Themselves an A+

Proposing marriage can be a nerve-wracking experience, and according to new research, not many people think they aced it.

In a survey of 2,000 engaged or married Americans, only 39% would give their proposals an A+, suggesting there’s a lot of room for improvement in the art of popping the question.

The Grades Are In Only Some Proposals Get Top Marks

The survey, aimed to explore modern proposal traditions and revealed that just two in five couples believed their engagement was flawless.

The majority, it seems, have a few notes they'd jot down if given the chance. Interestingly, only 50% of respondents said they wouldn’t change a single detail if they could go back and redo their proposal.

On average, people would alter two things about their engagement. So, what tweaks did they have in mind?

What Would Couples Change?

Among those who said they’d revise their proposal, some common changes came up:

Location: A significant 35% wished they had chosen a different setting. Delivery: About 18% said they’d alter how the proposer presented the ring—whether that meant getting down on one knee, standing, or even sitting. Friends and Family Involvement: 16% would adjust the presence (or absence) of loved ones during the moment. Weather: 15% would prefer more control over Mother Nature. Words Partner Said: 13% would have liked their partner’s speech to be different.

The Classic Knee Drop: Not as Common as You’d Think

One surprising statistic? Only 36% of respondents reported that their partner got down on one knee. While this iconic gesture is often portrayed in movies and TV as a must-do. It turns out many couples opt for more spontaneous or unconventional approaches.

Reflecting on the Perfect Proposal

Whether or not people scored their proposal with flying colours, the survey highlights an important truth: every couple’s version of the perfect proposal looks different. Whether it’s tweaking the words, changing the scenery, or reconsidering who’s present, the “perfect” proposal is unique to each pair.

In the end, while only 39% of people think they nailed their engagement, the most important thing is the "yes" that follows—because that’s what makes the moment unforgettable.