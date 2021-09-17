Connect Hair Studio is proud to announce the launch of the “Raw and Reflective” – 2022 Calendar in support of Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka.

This stunning 12 month calendar features twelve people from around the region living with cancer.

Their images have been created by some of the region’s top professional photographers and include each person’s story and perspective on their life since they have been touched by cancer.

Proceeds from the sale of the calendars will support the Cancer Support Program at Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, so that no one faces cancer alone. By purchasing a calendar, you are helping to fund the more than 700 programs Gilda’s Club provides to support all who are touched by cancer, either directly or indirectly.

You can purchase your calendar for just $20 at the Clubhouse on Quarry Ridge Road in Barrie) or at Connect Hair Studio on Burton Avenue in Barrie.

For more details or to get your calendar click HERE.