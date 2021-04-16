Realtors In Toronto Will Stop Using The Term “Master Bedroom”

According to Blogto.com, a recommendation was made by the diversity and inclusion committee and approved by the board of directors of the Toronto regional Real Estate Board to eliminate the term “master” when referring to the master bedroom.

FUN FACT:

The term ‘master bedroom’ first appeared in the early 20th century to denote that the room was reserved for the master of the household, who almost always was a man.

Moving forward, when realtors are referencing the “master” bedroom, it will now be referred to as the ‘primary or main/principal bedroom.”

This change will apply to any entries in its MLS system. The term ‘primary’ has been used on realtor.ca for the past six months.