Ghoul FM Logo
Listen Live

🎃 10 Reasons Halloween Is Way Better Than Having a Girlfriend

Lifestyle
Published October 31, 2025
By Charlie

And yes, this is backed by science… the science of pure chaos.

Look, girlfriends are great and all — but let’s be honest: Halloween brings joy, sugar, and zero emotional damage. 

If you’re looking for something low-maintenance, high-fun, and that doesn’t need “good morning” texts, spooky season might be your true soulmate.

Here’s why Halloween is the superior relationship:

👻 1. No “What Are We?” Talk — Ever

Halloween shows up once a year, scares you, feeds you, and peaces out.

🍫 2. Halloween Gives You Treats for Free

No anniversaries, no “you didn’t post me on Instagram,” no emotional labour.

🧛‍♂️ 3. You Can Dress Like an Absolute Disaster

Want to be a sexy traffic cone? A zombie Justin Trudeau? A raccoon in a Blue Jays jersey holding a slice of pizza?
Halloween says, “You’re iconic — never change.”
A girlfriend might say, “Are you really wearing that?”

Let me have this, Jessica.

💸 4. Halloween Is Cheaper Than a Relationship

Halloween budget:
🎃 Costume from Value Village: $19.99
🍬 Candy binge: $14
🕯️ Pumpkin: $8

Girlfriend budget:
Date night, brunch, birthdays, holidays, Uber rides, surprise trips, “those shoes were on sale,” and at least one emotional support latte daily: $17,842. Minimum. Your credit card whispers, “Boo.” And not the cute kind.

🧟‍♀️ 5. Halloween Wants You Weird

Halloween encourages chaos.
You can scream, decorate your lawn with fake corpses, and watch horror movies all night while eating 42 mini KitKats. A girlfriend might “suggest therapy.”

💀 6. Zero Family Drama

Halloween’s “family”: witches, skeletons, vampires, black cats.
Girlfriend’s family:
Aunt Karen asking when you’re proposing, Uncle calling you “Champ,” and a cousin trying to sell you crypto.

😴 7. You Can Forget Halloween & No One Cries
Forget a girlfriend's birthday or your anniversary?
You’re writing a 5-page apology letter with flowers, a spa gift card, and your soul attached.

📱 8. Halloween Doesn’t Stalk Your Socials

Halloween doesn’t care who you follow, who you heart-reacted to, or why “Megan from HR” laughed at your email.
Halloween minds its business.

🔥 9. Halloween Doesn’t Steal Your Hoodie

No one is walking away with your favourite flannel, Blue Jays hoodie, or blanket with sleeves (yes, the Snuggie stays yours).

🧡 10. Halloween Always Comes Back

Halloween doesn’t ghost you.
No slow fade. No, “I just need space.”
It arrives every year — excited, dressed up, and ready to party.
Consistency? Love language.

🎃 Final Verdict

Halloween is the low-maintenance, high-reward relationship we all deserve.
It gives you treats, lets you be your weirdest self, doesn’t drain your bank account, and dips before things get complicated.

If Halloween had a dating profile, we’d all swipe right.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close