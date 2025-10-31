🎃 10 Reasons Halloween Is Way Better Than Having a Girlfriend
And yes, this is backed by science… the science of pure chaos.
Look, girlfriends are great and all — but let’s be honest: Halloween brings joy, sugar, and zero emotional damage.
If you’re looking for something low-maintenance, high-fun, and that doesn’t need “good morning” texts, spooky season might be your true soulmate.
Here’s why Halloween is the superior relationship:
👻 1. No “What Are We?” Talk — Ever
Halloween shows up once a year, scares you, feeds you, and peaces out.
🍫 2. Halloween Gives You Treats for Free
No anniversaries, no “you didn’t post me on Instagram,” no emotional labour.
🧛♂️ 3. You Can Dress Like an Absolute Disaster
Want to be a sexy traffic cone? A zombie Justin Trudeau? A raccoon in a Blue Jays jersey holding a slice of pizza?
Halloween says, “You’re iconic — never change.”
A girlfriend might say, “Are you really wearing that?”
Let me have this, Jessica.
💸 4. Halloween Is Cheaper Than a Relationship
Halloween budget:
🎃 Costume from Value Village: $19.99
🍬 Candy binge: $14
🕯️ Pumpkin: $8
Girlfriend budget:
Date night, brunch, birthdays, holidays, Uber rides, surprise trips, “those shoes were on sale,” and at least one emotional support latte daily: $17,842. Minimum. Your credit card whispers, “Boo.” And not the cute kind.
🧟♀️ 5. Halloween Wants You Weird
Halloween encourages chaos.
You can scream, decorate your lawn with fake corpses, and watch horror movies all night while eating 42 mini KitKats. A girlfriend might “suggest therapy.”
💀 6. Zero Family Drama
Halloween’s “family”: witches, skeletons, vampires, black cats.
Girlfriend’s family:
Aunt Karen asking when you’re proposing, Uncle calling you “Champ,” and a cousin trying to sell you crypto.
😴 7. You Can Forget Halloween & No One Cries
Forget a girlfriend's birthday or your anniversary?
You’re writing a 5-page apology letter with flowers, a spa gift card, and your soul attached.
📱 8. Halloween Doesn’t Stalk Your Socials
Halloween doesn’t care who you follow, who you heart-reacted to, or why “Megan from HR” laughed at your email.
Halloween minds its business.
🔥 9. Halloween Doesn’t Steal Your Hoodie
No one is walking away with your favourite flannel, Blue Jays hoodie, or blanket with sleeves (yes, the Snuggie stays yours).
🧡 10. Halloween Always Comes Back
Halloween doesn’t ghost you.
No slow fade. No, “I just need space.”
It arrives every year — excited, dressed up, and ready to party.
Consistency? Love language.
🎃 Final Verdict
Halloween is the low-maintenance, high-reward relationship we all deserve.
It gives you treats, lets you be your weirdest self, doesn’t drain your bank account, and dips before things get complicated.
If Halloween had a dating profile, we’d all swipe right.
