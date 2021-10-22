Listen Live

Reasons I Need Coffee! Humour!

The internet does have its perks! For example, there is no shortage of funny memes and ridiculous quotes and phrases!

 

Dale & Charlie came across a Pinterest post all about coffee and wanted to share the post, not the coffee, just to be clear! LOL!

 

Reasons I Need Coffee!

 

It tastes Like Hope and dreams

 

Caffeine perks me up

 

Other people talk to me in the morning

 

Jail is a real thing

 

It’s hard to work if your eyes are closed

 

It helps me mimic socially acceptable behaviour

 

People stare if you forget to put on pants

 

Coffee is vital for survival. Dinosaurs didn’t have coffee and look how that turned out

 

