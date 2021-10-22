Reasons I Need Coffee! Humour!
The internet does have its perks! For example, there is no shortage of funny memes […]
The internet does have its perks! For example, there is no shortage of funny memes and ridiculous quotes and phrases!
Dale & Charlie came across a Pinterest post all about coffee and wanted to share the post, not the coffee, just to be clear! LOL!
Reasons I Need Coffee!
It tastes Like Hope and dreams
Caffeine perks me up
Other people talk to me in the morning
Jail is a real thing
It’s hard to work if your eyes are closed
It helps me mimic socially acceptable behaviour
People stare if you forget to put on pants
Coffee is vital for survival. Dinosaurs didn’t have coffee and look how that turned out