Listen Live

RECIPE: Make Your Own Fudgesicles with Bailey’s

A twist on an old classic

By Host Blogs, Kool Eats

Frozen treats for grownups! These easy-to-make, rich and creamy fudgesicles have a shot of Bailey’s. Enjoy this twist on an old classic, adapted by our family friend Carole L. from www.reciperunner.com.

Greek Yogurt Fudgesicles with Bailey’s

In a blender, add:

1 ¼ c. plain Greek yogurt, either regular or low-fat
¾ c. milk
¼ c. Bailey’s Irish Cream
1/3 c. maple syrup
1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract
pinch of salt

Blend till smooth. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 4 hours.
To make it easier to release them, run molds under hot water for a few seconds or let them sit out at room temperature for 5 minutes.
If you want them without alcohol, replace the Bailey’s with milk.

Enjoy!

Related posts

Kiddie Pools Are All The Rage On Instagram

Squeezing Lemon Juice Hack Goes Viral On TikTok

Starbucks Launched New Tie-Dye Frappuccino

Pickle Chips Are Coming!

Pickle Sandwiches Are Here!

This School Packs Leftovers For Kids To Take Home On The Weekends

How You’re Applying Sunscreen Wrong, Part 2

Cadbury Creme Eggs + Heinz Mayo = Delicious New Spread

Bagels Cut Like Bread. The Internet Can’t Handle It.