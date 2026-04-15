Record Store Day Is This Saturday… aka The Olympics for Music Lovers 🎶

Cancel your plans, charge your phone, and emotionally prepare to stand in line… because Record Store Day 2026 is here.

And this year? Vinyl sales just passed $1 BILLION in 2025 — which means somewhere, your teenager is suddenly very into something you had in your basement in 1998.

RELATED: Vinyl Records outsell CDs for the First Time Since 1987

Vinyl Is Back… and It Brought a Lineup 😅

This whole “holiday” is about one thing: Getting people back into actual record stores.

You know… buildings… where you talk to humans… and can’t just click “add to cart” at 2 AM while wearing pajama pants.

Starting Saturday, April 18, people will be lining up like it’s Black Friday… but instead of TVs, it’s emotionally expensive vinyl and iced coffees.

Bruno Mars Is Running The Show 🎤

Bruno Mars is this year’s Record Store Day ambassador, which feels correct because the man has never made a song you don’t accidentally sing in the car like you’re headlining Coachella.

He’s dropping a special collection called Collaborations, featuring hits with:

Mark Ronson (“Uptown Funk”)

Lady Gaga

ROSÉ (aka your teen’s current obsession)

Cardi B

Basically, it’s a “no skips” album designed to make you feel cool again.

The Vinyl Everyone Will Fight Over

Let’s talk about the releases that will have people lining up at sunrise like it’s concert tickets in 2006:

Taylor Swift – “Elizabeth Taylor” (purple 7-inch vinyl)

→ This will be gone faster than your patience at Costco on a Saturday





→ This will be gone faster than your patience at Costco on a Saturday Bruno Mars – The Collaborations

→ The soundtrack to cleaning your house like you’re in a music video





→ The soundtrack to cleaning your house like you’re in a music video Charli XCX – “party 4 u”

→ For the girls who cry and dance at the same time





→ For the girls who cry and dance at the same time Paramore – All We Know Is Falling (Deluxe)

→ For anyone still emotionally attached to their 2000s playlist (no shame)

What To Expect (Mentally Prepare Yourself)

If you’re heading out, just know:

The line will be LONG

Someone will absolutely say, “They only pressed 500 of these”

And you’ll leave with something you didn’t plan to buy

Also, at least one person will explain vinyl sound quality like they’re a sommelier. Record Store Day is less about buying music… and more about:

Nostalgia

Vibes

And pretending we all didn’t give away our original CD collections for nothing



See you in line Saturday… pretending we’re “just browsing” while aggressively protecting our spot.