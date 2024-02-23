How A Recycling Crew Can Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Picture this. You went to your local recycling center to do your part in saving our environment. When you finish, you jump in your car to go home feeling proud of yourself for doing the right thing. But then you get home and realize your wedding ring fell off your finger.

That would be the WORST.

Well, that is exactly what happened to Melanie Harper from Greenville, South Carolina. During her routine stop, she was sorting papers and plastics when her diamond wedding band slipped off her finger.

When she got home and realized it was missing she sent an email to the facility asking (not optimistically either) if they had seen it. The obvious answer was no, but they offered to keep an eye out for it.

What they didn’t tell Melanie, was what their idea of keeping an eye out for it was. The recycling crew dumped all the contents out into the parking lot and started sifting through it!

The crew decided to be an example of public service and sorted through every bit in their attempt to find the ring. They spent hours trying to find the ring before a worker by the name of Travis Golden saw something shining in the pile. Sure enough, it was the ring!

The crew compared it to finding a needle in a haystack. Even though, finding a ring in a recycling pile sounds a lot tougher.

The city of Greenville even posted a message on their Facebook page when Melanie came to pick up her wedding ring and express her gratitude.