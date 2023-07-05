Red Wine Has A Libido-Boosting Power for Men and Women!

A new study has found that red wine improves the sexual health of women and men. These results come from a big study spanning nearly 30 years.

The study found ample evidence of the ways red wine can help men and women enjoy a healthy sex life.

Polyphenols are the compounds in red wine that take credit for much of the drink’s libido-boosting power.

In addition to red wine, polyphenols are also found in dark chocolate, tea, herbs and certain fruits and vegetables.

Polyphenols have powerful antioxidant properties, which prevent free radicals and other chemicals from causing oxidative stress that can damage cells. Oxidative stress is linked to numerous health problems, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, arthritis, immune disorders, emphysema, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.

The research revealed that the antioxidants in red wine can improve vascular health, allowing more blood flow, which helps maintain an erection. Red wine also can improve levels of testosterone, the hormone responsible for sex drive in men and women.

Fascinatingly, women consuming moderate (one to two glasses a day) red wine showed higher … scores for sexual desire and [vaginal] lubrication with an overall improvement in sexual function compared to teetotaler women,” the authors wrote.

The study concluded that moderate drinking of red wine can be potentially beneficial…