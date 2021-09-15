Remember The ‘Anti-Sex’ Olympic Beds? Japanese Officials Have Found A New Use For Them!

The cardboard beds that were made to offer up the Olympic competitors a good night’s sleep are set to get a second life.

The beds will be used at temporary medical facilities overwhelmed by people with COVID-19.

There are 18,000 beds that were originally installed in the dorms for the athletes in the Village that were said to be made of cardboard in a move to deter sex.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

This wasn’t actually the case. The cardboard beds were said to be high-quality and can withstand over 400 pounds each.

Approximately 800 of the beds will likely be transferred to a medical facility helping non-critical COVID-19 patients with minimal to no symptoms in Osaka. The prefecture reported its highest daily COVID caseload count since the beginning of the pandemic on Sept. 1, and more than 65% of its COVID-designated hospital beds are currently occupied.

The tens of thousands of remaining beds are set to be donated to various local governments and railway companies, to be used for child group homes and crews’ nap rooms.