Reminder: Make Sure Your Kids’ Shots Are Up to Date — Or They Could Face Suspension 💉🏫

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is giving parents one last nudge to check their children’s immunization records before the new school year — because if your kid’s vaccines aren’t up to date, they could be suspended from school starting September 23.

📬 Who’s Getting Notices?

High school students born in 2008 and 2009 (Grades 11 & 12) with incomplete immunization records were sent letters back in May.

Those still missing updates will get suspension orders in the mail later this month.

Elementary students born in 2016 and 2017 (Grades 2 & 3) received reminder letters from school before summer break.

✅ How to Check & Update Your Child’s Records

Visit smdhu.org to check immunization status.

Remember: Vaccines given outside the health unit aren't automatically added to your child's file. Submit missing info online or call 705‑721‑7520, ext. 8827.

No family doctor? No problem. Book an appointment at an SMDHU clinic in Barrie, Collingwood, Cookstown, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland, or Orillia.

📅 Deadline to Avoid Suspension

Suspension orders take effect September 23 — so act now to keep your child in class.

For more info or to book an appointment:

📞 705‑721‑7520 ext. 8827 or 1‑877‑721‑7520 (toll‑free)

🌐 smdhu.org/vaccines

