Reminder: Make Sure Your Kids’ Shots Are Up to Date — Or They Could Face Suspension 💉🏫
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is giving parents one last nudge to check their children’s immunization records before the new school year — because if your kid’s vaccines aren’t up to date, they could be suspended from school starting September 23.
📬 Who’s Getting Notices?
- High school students born in 2008 and 2009 (Grades 11 & 12) with incomplete immunization records were sent letters back in May.
- Those still missing updates will get suspension orders in the mail later this month.
- Elementary students born in 2016 and 2017 (Grades 2 & 3) received reminder letters from school before summer break.
✅ How to Check & Update Your Child’s Records
- Visit smdhu.org to check immunization status.
- Remember: Vaccines given outside the health unit aren’t automatically added to your child’s file. Submit missing info online or call 705‑721‑7520, ext. 8827.
- No family doctor? No problem. Book an appointment at an SMDHU clinic in Barrie, Collingwood, Cookstown, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland, or Orillia.
📅 Deadline to Avoid Suspension
- Suspension orders take effect September 23 — so act now to keep your child in class.
For more info or to book an appointment:
📞 705‑721‑7520 ext. 8827 or 1‑877‑721‑7520 (toll‑free)
🌐 smdhu.org/vaccines
