Research reveals vaccinated people have cut off their closest friends for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccinated people have called it quits with friends who refused to get the COVID-19 shot, according to a new poll.

A survey of 1,000 people – conducted by OnePoll on Sept. 2 – examined why people have ended friendships in the last year and a half and found 16% of respondents have axed three pals from their lives since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Fourteen percent of vaccinated respondents said they parted ways with friends who didn’t want to get inoculated.

The data showed other reasons friends broke up – whether vaccinated or not – were having different political views (16%), dating or sleeping with an ex (15%), making up rumours about them (12%), and being liars (7%).