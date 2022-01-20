Research Shows That Most of Us Can’t Get By Without A Little Help From Our Partners!

New research found that only a quarter of people are willing to ask for help before tackling something new!

A new survey asked 2,000 people at what point they ask for help when starting something new and how they rely on their support system in life – and found 73% said they don’t ask for help before they need it.

Half of the respondents wait to ask for help until it starts to become too overwhelming, 8% ask when it’s too late and they can’t continue and 13% say they never ask for help at all. Only 27% of respondents said they’ll ask for help before they start something new.

The survey also found that 53% of respondents feel held back from achieving certain goals in their lives because they try to go at it alone.

The survey also revealed that respondents couldn’t achieve certain life events like raising a family, buying a house or landing a dream job without their support system by their side.

Eighty-four percent of those surveyed said that everything is better in life when shared with a partner. Even further – 85% of people surveyed said they are more likely to achieve a goal when they know their partner is working toward that same goal.

TOP THINGS PEOPLE COULDN’T DO WITHOUT THEIR SUPPORT SYSTEM