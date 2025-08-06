Listen Live

Shocking News: Researchers Say Gentle Brain Zaps Could Help You Do Math Faster ⚡➕➖

Lifestyle
Published August 6, 2025
By Charlie

If math class ever made your brain hurt, scientists may have found a way to literally give it a jump-start.

Psychologists at Oxford University say that gentle, non-invasive electric shocks to the brain could help students solve math problems faster and more accurately.

In their study, students who got a five-day course of brain stimulation solved puzzles 27% faster than students who didn’t get zapped. That’s basically the academic version of upgrading your brain’s Wi-Fi speed.

The idea is that this stimulation could boost mental performance for people who struggle with math — and if future studies prove it works and is safe, it could be a cheap, non-invasive tool to help students catch up.

RELATED: Moms Are Getting Back-To-School Botox

The Shocking Catch ⚡

Before you picture classrooms full of kids with electrodes strapped to their heads like a sci-fi movie:

  • This is gentle brain stimulation — no Frankenstein sparks here.
  • It’s still experimental, so don’t try to MacGyver a math helmet at home.
  • Long-term safety and effects are still being studied.

So yes, we might one day see a future where instead of extra homework, students get a little brain buzz to boost their skills. And honestly? If it means I can finally figure out how to split the bill at a restaurant without panic, sign me up.

