Moms Are Getting Back-To-School Botox
They don’t want to look ‘worn out in the pick-up line’
Moms say they just feel better with Botox!
One doctor says he has seen a jaw-dropping number of patients who had requested Botox and face fillers as the new school year approached.
Just like the kids who get excited to show off their new kicks on the first day of school, moms are excited to pick up their kids with a face full of filler!
“The first couple of weeks of school, especially in September, there’s a lot of school parents activity, a lot of [getting] to know the parents that are in your kids’ classes, the first PTA meetings start to happen.”
If you’re not showing up at 3:30 pm in track pants, a stain on your shirt, last night’s makeup and a messy bun, are you a mom????
You do you!