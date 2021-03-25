Listen Live

Researchers Make Nose-Only COVID-19 Masks To Wear While Eating Or Drinking

It's better than nothing!

By Kool Mornings

A research team in Mexico has developed a nose-only mask designed for people to wear while eating and drinking.

 

The mask is worn similarly to a typical mask with straps behind the ears but the fabric solely covers the nasal area.

 

The World Health Organization recommends the public wear masks that provide coverage over the nose, mouth, and chin.

 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however, says that more mask coverage and not less is the best-case scenario.

 

