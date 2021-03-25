Researchers Make Nose-Only COVID-19 Masks To Wear While Eating Or Drinking
It's better than nothing!
A research team in Mexico has developed a nose-only mask designed for people to wear while eating and drinking.
The mask is worn similarly to a typical mask with straps behind the ears but the fabric solely covers the nasal area.
The World Health Organization recommends the public wear masks that provide coverage over the nose, mouth, and chin.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however, says that more mask coverage and not less is the best-case scenario.
Researchers in Mexico have made a nose-only Covid mask, which they say reduces the risk of infection of coronavirus during eating and talking. pic.twitter.com/ArUEGZaJj3
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2021