Researchers Played Lady Gaga For Rats And They Loved It!

A new study suggests that if you’re blasting Lady Gaga, a nearby rat may be dancing along with you!

According to the University of Tokyo, rats can recognize and move to the rhythm of a beat.

Until this study, only humans had been thought to innately possess the ability.

Researchers played Mozart, Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” and “Sugar” by Maroon 5 for rats and measured their head movements before comparing their results to the humans who participated in the study. They played the music at four different tempos and found rats best synchronized their head bops to music in the 120 to 140 beats-per-minute range, much like humans, according to the study.