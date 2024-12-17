Do You Have Your Resting Gift Face Ready?

Over half of adults admit they’ve had to break out their “resting gift face” (RGF) during the holidays, masking their disappointment when a present just doesn’t hit the mark. It’s the subtle art of pretending you love something when you’re wondering, “Is this even a gift?”

“It’s the Thought That Counts”... Right?

In a recent survey of 2,000 adults who celebrate winter holidays, respondents revealed they’ve received at least two gifts in the last three years that completely missed the mark. The top culprits for dampening holiday cheer?

Poorly wrapped gifts

Crumpled or reused wrapping paper

Mismatched holiday themes (like a birthday bag at Christmas — yikes)

But most people still keep their reactions polite, with go-to responses like, “Thank you for thinking of me,” “I love it,” or the classic “I really appreciate this!” Translation: I’m smiling, but my eyes say otherwise.

Spotting the RGF in the Wild

If you want to spot someone’s “resting gift face,” keep an eye out for these tell-tale signs of disappointment:

Avoiding eye contact (the ultimate giveaway) A forced smile that doesn’t quite reach their eyes A suddenly high-pitched voice or overly enthusiastic praise Talking way too much about the wrapping paper or how cute the bow is

Over half of respondents (56%) said they’ve mastered their RGF, and 57% think they’re so good at it that no one notices. Spoiler alert: 53% can immediately tell when someone else dislikes a gift. So, maybe you’re not as sneaky as you think.

Presentation Matters

Here’s a hot take: it’s not just the gift that counts — it’s also how it’s presented. Over 54% of people said the way a gift looks when it’s given matters a lot. Because let’s be real, there’s something about a perfectly wrapped present that just feels special.

Thoughtfulness = Holiday Joy

So, what’s the secret to avoiding RGF entirely? It’s all about the thought behind the gift. Respondents said the most meaningful gifts are ones that:

Show genuine thoughtfulness (42%)

Recall a shared memory (16%)

Have sentimental value (15%)

In other words, a little effort goes a long way.

The holidays may be the season of giving, but it's also the season for smiling through it. So, whether you’re perfecting your “resting gift face” or hoping to dodge it altogether, remember — it is the thought that counts.