Retro Baby Names Could Make A Come Back In 2021!

While Karen might have been big 40 years ago, it’s not so much now.

But it means the trends often going in cycles, with names from a century ago becoming appealing again.

Amelia, Sophia, Olivia, Theodore, and Archie have all been at the top of the baby name charts for the last few years, but other retro suggestions are rising.

According to Nameberry, names like Alberta, Delphine, Isidora, Sybil, Emmeline, Thora, and Aphra are growing in popularity for girls.

For boys, Ambrose, Edmund, Barnaby, Claude, Percy, and Laurie are all coming back into fashion.

