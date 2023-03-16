Rising Canadian Pop Sensation Rêve Talks Music, Influences, and Juno Awards

We had the chance to chat with rising artist Rêve ahead of the 2023 JUNO Awards.

Rêve shares her excitement for an upcoming performance with Banx & Ranx, and Preston Pablo. She gives us a sneak peek into what’s in store for her fans!

But that’s not all, Rêve opens up about her inspiration for her #1 dance hit, “Whitney”, and shares the story of how working a “boring, soul-sucking 9-5” played a significant role in its creation.

Watch the interview with Rêve here.

About Rêve

Born and raised in Montreal, Rêve has been passionate about music from a young age. She first gained attention for her rendition of the American and Canadian national anthems before a Boston Bruins-Montreal Canadiens hockey game in 2014, which caused a buzz on social media because of her pop-infused performance.

Rêve later moved to Toronto to pursue a career in music and gained a following by performing mashups with original lyrics on TikTok. In July 2021, she released her major-label debut single, “Still Dancing,” and followed it up with “Skin 2 Skin” in August 2021. Her single “Ctrl + Alt + Del,” produced by Banx & Ranx and co-written with them, was released in September 2021 and became a hit, charting on the Canadian Hot 100 for 29 weeks and achieving gold certification.

Rêve’s music draws influences from a variety of artists, including Kaytranada, Robyn, Rufus du Sol, Madonna, and SG Lewis. She received a Juno Award nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2023 and participated in an all-star recording of Serena Ryder’s single “What I Wouldn’t Do” to benefit youth mental health. With her unique sound and growing popularity, Rêve is poised for even greater success and plans to release a full-length album in 2023.