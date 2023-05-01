Rihanna To Play Smurfette In New Smurfs Movie

Rihanna is set to star as Smurfette in an upcoming Smurfs animated movie from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies.

She announced it at CinemaCon on Thursday, April 27th.

The movie title was not revealed. She joked as she made the big reveal and said, “I tried to get the Papa Smurf role, but it didn’t work out.”

In addition to the voice-over role, Rihanna will write, produce, and perform original music for the film.

Look for it to be released on Valentine’s Day of 2025.