Road Runner Birds Have Invaded An English Housing Estate West Of London!

An invasive species of birds are roaming around Maple Cross, Hertfordshire, causing confusion and damage.

The flock of wild Rhea birds are native to South Africa and can grow up to five feet high and run over 50 miles per hour, and are commonly called road-runners!

The roadrunners have been attacking dogs and deer for a few weeks, prompting authorities to warn dog owners to be vigilant when walking their pups. Police believe there are about 20 birds running around.

Police have tried to identify owners to no avail and concluded the flightless birds, which are often referred to as the “road runner” bird, were, at this point, effectively wild.