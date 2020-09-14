Roald Dahl Day!

Best known perhaps for penning Willy Wonka and Matilda, but did you ever wonder how many books Roald Dahl wrote?

Combining his novels, non-fiction works, poetry books, and collected works, Roald Dahl had published 57 books overall.

He has sold more than 250 million copies worldwide with many of these stories turned into movies and TV shows.

Fun Fact: It was Dahl in 1943 that wrote a short story called The Gremlins, which would provide the inspiration for the iconic movie from 1984.

Here is some famous Roald Dahl quotes:

‘If you are good, life is good.’

‘Having power is not nearly as important as what you choose to do with it.’

‘It’s impossible to make your eyes twinkle if you aren’t feeling twinkly yourself.’

‘Never grow up… always down.’