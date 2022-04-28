Robert Pattinson Is Returning For The Batman 2

Warner Bros. has announced a sequel to The Batman with star Robert Pattinson and writer-director Matt Reeves both returning.

The latest movie about Batman has made over $706 Million worldwide and just became available to stream on CRAVE.

No details were given when the news of the second movie was announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week about which villain Batman will face off against.

But a deleted scene that was released several weeks ago showed the Dark Knight facing off against the Joker!