Would You Rather? A Robot Finger or a Human One?

If you’re not a fan of robots creeping into human roles, you might want to get used to it. Researchers in China have developed a flexible robotic finger, and it’s not just a tech demo—it’s designed to assist in medical exams, including prostate and breast exams.

Where's That Finger Going?

Dubbed the BSF (bio-inspired soft finger), this robotic creation can bend and press like a normal human finger, making it perfect for feeling pulses, detecting abnormal lumps, and performing other hands-on tasks usually handled by doctors.

In tests, the BSF didn’t just stop at prostate exams. It was used to locate an artery in a wrist and detect someone’s pulse. But the real kicker? The robot finger could also help out with breast exams. After a mammogram, the BSF could be used to feel for abnormalities, potentially catching things that might escape a doctor’s attention.

This almost lifelike tool has a softness that allows it to press and feel the stiffness of what it’s examining. So, should we expect to see robot fingers taking over doctors’ offices anytime soon? Maybe not yet, but don’t be surprised if they start popping up as a second opinion!

What do you think—would you prefer a human hand or a robot finger during your next check-up?