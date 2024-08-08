Would You Let a Robot Dentist Work on Your Teeth?

Imagine walking into a dental office, sitting down in the chair, and instead of your regular dentist, a robot arm moves in to take care of your teeth. It might sound like something out of a sci-fi movie, but thanks to a company called Perceptive, this could soon be a reality.

Perceptive recently made headlines by pulling off the first-ever fully automated dental procedure. Yes, you read that right—an A.I.-controlled robotic arm successfully shaved down a tooth for a crown. But how does it work?

The Future of Dental Care

The robot operates by 3D mapping the inside of your mouth, which allows it to understand the exact layout of your teeth. Once mapped, the device clamps onto your jaw, and a drill starts its work, meticulously grinding the tooth down in circular motions. Perceptive claims that their robot offers enhanced precision and efficiency compared to traditional human dentists, promising an "improved patient experience."

Typically, getting a crown is a time-consuming process that requires two visits to your dentist, each lasting about an hour. But with this robotic marvel, the whole procedure could be wrapped up in just 15 minutes. Talk about a time-saver!

Before you start worrying about your next dental appointment, though, it’s worth noting that this technology isn’t ready for widespread use just yet. Perceptive predicts they’re about five years away from receiving FDA approval. So, for now, your regular dentist is safe from being replaced by a robot.

But don’t be surprised if, in the not-so-distant future, you find yourself face-to-face with one of these robotic dentists. The company has already raised $30 million in funding, with one of the investors being Dr. Edward Zuckerberg, who happens to be both a dentist and Mark Zuckerberg’s dad. With backing like that, the future of dental care could very well be automated.

Would you be up for letting a robot dentist work on your teeth? It’s a question more and more of us may have to consider as technology continues to advance. For now, though, it’s a wild concept to think about—and one that might just change the way we experience dental care forever.