IF A.I. ALLOWED US TO TALK TO PETS

MEN WOULD BE MORE INTO IT THAN WOMEN

A lot of people talk to their pets; many have full-on conversations. 

New research suggests that A.I. might help us better communicate with animals.  A new poll asked, “If you had a pet, and A.I. enabled you to have conversations with it, how likely would you be to do so?”

Overall, 33% of people would be “very likely” to listen to their pets in this way.  Another 29% said they’re “somewhat” interested.  25% of people are NOT into this, and another 14% of people aren’t sure. 

They say dogs are MAN’S best friend, and even if that’s outdated, maybe that explains this:  Men are MORE interested in talking to pets than women.  65% of men said they’re likely to do it, compared to just 58% of women.

Young adults are more intrigued than old folks.  19% of people 65 and older say they want no part of this, which is by far the highest of any age group.

