Rock Hall Class of 2026: Your Playlist Just Got VERY Official 🎸

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just dropped its Class of 2026… and honestly, it reads like someone hit shuffle on the greatest playlist of all time.

From rock legends to hip-hop icons to voices that could make a grocery list sound emotional — this year’s inductees are stacked.

RELATED: Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie and more are Now members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!

🎤 The Headliners (a.k.a. Your Dad, Your Teen Self, and Your Cool Cousin All Agree)

Here’s who’s officially getting their flowers:

Phil Collins – Finally gets another round of applause (and probably a drum fill for the ages)

Iron Maiden – Proof that metal never dies… it just gets louder

Billy Idol – Still sneering, still iconic

Queen Latifah – Royalty, confirmed

Oasis – Wonderwall will now live forever (whether you like it or not)

Sade – Smoothest vibe in human history

Joy Division / New Order – Sad, synthy, and legendary

🔥 First-Timers (And Honestly… About Time)

Wu-Tang Clan – For the children. And the culture.

Luther Vandross – The late legend whose voice could melt steel beams

🗳️ How Do You Even Get In?

It’s not just vibes (although vibes help).

To qualify:

You need your first release to be at least 25 years old

Then over 1,200 industry pros vote

📺 When’s the Big Night?

📍 November 14

📍 Peacock Theater in Los Angeles

📺 Airing later on ABC and Disney+

And then next year, it heads back home to Cleveland — where the Hall lives full-time like a music museum with main-character energy.

😬 Who Got Snubbed?

Every year there’s a “HOW did they not make it?!” list, and 2026 delivered:

Mariah Carey

Lauryn Hill

INXS

Melissa Etheridge

Jeff Buckley

Pink

New Edition

Shakira

This year’s class proves one thing: Great music doesn’t age… it just waits patiently for a trophy. Also, if you didn’t immediately start humming at least three songs while reading this… are you okay? 😄