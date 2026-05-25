Roller Skate the Square Is Rolling Into Innisfil and Honestly… This Sounds Kinda Adorable 🛼✨

Dust off your knees, prepare your ankles, and get ready to rediscover muscles you forgot existed because Roller Skate the Square is coming to Innisfil this Tuesday.

The free community event happens May 26 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and promises roller skating, balloon twisting, caricature artists, snacks, and probably at least one adult confidently saying: “I used to be really good at this.”

Free skate rentals will be available for kids’ size 1 all the way up to men’s size 13, although organizers are encouraging people to bring their own skates if possible.

And honestly, roller skating is one of those activities where your brain says: “This will be magical and nostalgic.”

Food and drinks will also be available from Gabagool Deli Cafe and Twisted Specialty Drinks because nothing pairs better with cardio panic than snacks.

The event features SUSO Skate, the pop-up roller skating company that appeared on Dragons' Den last year and has already welcomed more than 100,000 skaters across Canada.

Their whole thing is transforming empty spaces into fun community hangouts, which honestly feels refreshing in an era where most empty spaces become Spirit Halloween stores.

So whether you’re a seasoned skater or someone who’s about to relearn balance in public, it sounds like a pretty fun way to kick off spring in Simcoe County. 🛼🌸💀