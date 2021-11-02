Listen Live

Rotary Club of Barrie Huronia- Daily Cash Lottery and Community Calendar

With 25 thousand dollars in prizes, you can WIN BIG and support community projects and organizations like RVH Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie, Redwood Communities and more!

  • January 14, 2022
  • Multiple Locations
Daily Cash Prizes! 365 chances to win!

Introducing the 2022 Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia Daily Cash Lottery and Community Calendar.

Plus, winners remain in the draw for a chance to win again.

Get your Daily Cash Lottery ticket and learn more HERE.

Lottery License number M473958.

