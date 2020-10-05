Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia Thankgiving

This Thanksgiving, sit back in the comfort of your own home and enjoy a scrumptious meal while all the work is done for you!

The Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia has partnered with Liberty North to provide a Thanksgiving meal to go that promises all the yummies of a traditional thanksgiving dinner without all the mess!

Order deadline is Monday, October 5th and 100 percent of the proceeds raised goes back into the community supporting local rotary projects.

Dinner for two tickets are just 95 dollars plus HST. Get them at HERE