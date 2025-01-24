What Are the Rules for Passing Working Snowplows in Ontario?

Winter driving in Canada can be challenging, and Ontario has taken steps to make snowy roads safer for everyone. In September 2023, the province passed a law making it illegal to pass a working snowplow in specific situations.

Why the New Law?

The change aims to reduce dangerous passing manoeuvres and prevent collisions, ensuring that snow-clearing operations can happen safely and effectively.

What Does the Law Say?

Here’s what you need to know:

No Passing in Echelon Formation : Drivers are prohibited from passing snowplows working in echelon formation on multi-lane roads or highways with a speed limit of 80 km/h or more.



: Drivers are prohibited from passing snowplows working in on multi-lane roads or highways with a speed limit of 80 km/h or more. Clear Lane Required: Passing is only allowed if the lane is completely free of any part of the plow, including its blade.

What Happens If You Break the Law?

If you’re caught illegally passing a working snowplow, you could face serious penalties:

Fines : Ranging from $150 to $1,000.

: Ranging from $150 to $1,000. Additional Charges : Depending on the situation, drivers could also be charged with stunt driving, careless driving, or dangerous driving.

: Depending on the situation, drivers could also be charged with Licence Suspension & Vehicle Impoundment: In severe cases, your driver’s licence could be suspended, and your vehicle could be impounded.

Winter Driving Tips

Driving in snowy and icy conditions requires extra caution:

Stay Home if Possible : Reschedule trips or arrange alternate transportation to stay safe.



: Reschedule trips or arrange alternate transportation to stay safe. Adapt to Conditions: Always drive according to the weather and road conditions.

Want to learn more about how Ontario clears highways in winter? Visit the Ministry of Transportation’s website at HowWe Clear Ontario's Highways in Winter or check out Ontario 511.

Stay safe out there this winter!